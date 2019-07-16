Beyoncé has released a music video for her song “Spirit” from the forthcoming album The Lion King: The Gift, an album of original music inspired by the live action reboot, set for release on the same day as the film on Thursday (July 18). This is not to be confused with The Lion King’s original soundtrack, which also features Beyoncé and was released last week.

The “Spirit” video features footage from the Disney movie alongside striking clips of Beyoncé dancing and singing with performers in a desert. (It doesn’t not recall a scene or two from her sister Solange’s When I Get Home short film.) Beyoncé, who voices Nala, executive produced the companion album and appears on nine of its 14 songs, including collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, Pharrell Williams, Wizkid, Tierra Whack, and more.

The Lion King (movie) also features Donald Glover as Simba, Seth Rogen as Timon, and Billy Eichner as Pumbaa, who joined forces with Beyoncé for an updated rendition of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” Watch Bey’s “Spirit” video below.

This article originally appeared on Spin.