Beyoncé Announces The Lion King: The Gift Tracklist Feat. Tierra Whack, Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, & More

Beyoncé is starring as Nala opposite Donald Glover’s Simba in the new CGI live action remake of The Lion King. And upon the release of her new song “Spirit” last week, we learned she’d made a whole companion album to go along with the movie. Today we get to see its extremely intriguing tracklist.

The Lion King: The Gift is out this Friday. It features some of the names you’d expect: Childish Gambino, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell. It also has a truly exciting assortment of lesser known names topped by talented Philly weirdo Tierra Whack, who also recently got shout-outs from Rihanna and Cardi B — big summer for Tierra Whack! In keeping with The Lion King’s setting, the soundtrack features quite a few of today’s leading African rap and pop stars including Tekno, Yemi Alade, Mr. Eazi, Burna Boy, Salatiel, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, Busiswa, and Moonchild Sanelly. The rest of the features — Jessie Reyez, 070 Shake, St. Jhn, Blue Ivy Carter (ahem) — are enticing as well.

The album seems to be set up like Drake’s More Life or, more appropriately, Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther soundtrack, with Beyoncé not always credited as the lead artist and sometimes not listed at all. And no, it doesn’t include Beyoncé and Glover’s new version of “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” — that’s part of the official Lion King soundtrack, which is a whole other thing. Check out the full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Beyoncé – “Bigger”

02 Beyoncé – “Find Your Way Back (Circle Of Life)”

03 Tekno, Yemi Alade, & Mr. Eazi – “Don’t Jealous Me”

04 Burna Boy – “Ja Ara E”

05 Beyoncé & Kendrick Lamar – “The Nile”

06 Beyoncé, Jay-Z, & Childish Gambino – “Mood 4 Eva”

07 Salatiel, Pharrell, & Beyoncé – “Water”

08 Blue Ivy Carter, St. Jhn, Wizkid, & Beyoncé – “Brown Skin Girl”

09 Tiwa Savage & Mr. Eazi – “Keys To The Kingdom”

10 Beyoncé – “Otherside”

11 Beyoncé & Shatta Wale – “Already”

12 Tierra Whack, Beyoncé, Busiswa, Yemi Alade, & Moonchild Sanelly – “My Power”

13 070 Shake & Jessie Reyez – “Scar”

14 Beyoncé – “Spirit”

The Lion King hits theaters 7/18, and The Lion King: The Gift is out 7/19.