The short list for the Polaris Music Prize, the annual award given to the best Canadian album of the year, has just been released. This year’s nominees include PUP’s Morbid Stuff, Jessie Reyez’s Being Human In Public, Marie Davidson’s Working Class Woman, Shad’s A Short Story About A War, Snotty Nose Rez Kids’ Trapline, Elisapie’s The Ballad of the Runaway Girl, FET.NAT’s Le Mal, Dominique Fils-Aimé’s Stay Tuned!, Les Louanges’ La nuit est une panthère, and Haviah Mighty’s 13th Floor.

The winner will be announced at the Polaris Gala on 9/16. Long list nominees that didn’t make the short list include Carly Rae Jepsen, Fucked Up, Dilly Dally, Sandro Perri, Shawn Mendes, Yves Jarvis, Voivod, and Operators. Last year’s winner was Jeremy Dutcher’s Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa.