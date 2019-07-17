Two years ago, Cardi B was an ex-stripper and reality show star who was hoping to get a career in music going. Since then, she has become one of rap’s biggest stars, notched three #1 singles, released 2018’s best rap album, launched her first arena tour, gotten married, and given birth to her first child. In the midst of all that, she somehow found the time to make her feature-film debut. As previously reported, Cardi is one of the stars of Hustlers, a new stripper-revenge heist movie. Today, we get our first glimpse of the picture.

As it turns out, the Hustlers cast includes quite a few musicians. Cardi costars alongside Lizzo, Keke Palmer, and Jennifer Lopez. All of them appear alongside non-musicians Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, and Lili Reinhart. Today, the first trailer for the movie comes out. It’s set to Cardi’s “Money,” and it mostly focuses on Lopez and Wu. Cardi herself only appears in a couple of quick shots, so we can’t really comment on her acting yet. But if there was any role that Cardi B was born to play, you’d think this would be it.

The movie is based on “The Hustlers At Scores,” a 2015 article from The Cut, about a group of women who stole from rich Wall Street types while working as strippers. This is a great idea for a movie! And it looks extremely entertaining. Check out the trailer below.

Hustlers is in theaters 9/13. It’s hard for a non-superhero movie to be a hit in 2019, but this movie looks like a hit.