Tei Shi is gearing up to release the follow-up to 2017’s excellent Crawl Space. The Colombian-Canadian musician, real name Valerie Teicher, has already shared its lead single, “A Kiss Goodbye,” and today, we hear “Red Light.” The silky R&B track sounds like it could’ve been plucked out of the early 2000s, aside from the slick modern production.

Teicher expands on the track in a statement:

“Red Light” is about a few different relationships in my past – some romantic, some in the work space – that made me feel helpless and powerless. I spent a lot of time in dynamics with close people in my life who didn’t encourage or empower me but thrived in making me feel small. The song is about learning from these dynamics, earning more respect for myself and knowing better in the future. It’s kind of a diss track, but also on my end it’s about letting go of that frame of mind.

Listen to “Red Light” below.

Tei Shi’s new album is out this fall.