Miranda Lambert – “It All Comes Out In The Wash” & “Locomotive”

For more than a decade now, Miranda Lambert has been one of the best people working in the field of down-the-middle Nashville country. She’s been a consistent ray of light — a huge star who writes and sings tough and funny and thoughtful songs. Two years ago, she came out with the great divorce-themed double album The Weight Of These Wings. Last year, Pistol Annies, her trio with Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, came out with their album Interstate Gospel, and that ruled, too. And now, with a big arena tour looming, Lambert has come out with two new singles, “It All Comes Out In The Wash” and “Locomotive.”

This fall, Lambert is hitting arenas and state fairs across the country, playing shows with people like Maren Morris and Ashley McBryde. Pistol Annies are opening up a lot of those shows, which should be logistically interesting. And so you would assume that there’s a new album on the way, as well. We don’t have confirmation of that yet, but we do have these two new joints.

The focus seems to be on “It All Comes Out In The Wash,” a likably Hallmarky honky-tonk thing that conflates metaphorical dirty laundry with actual dirty laundry. Lambert co-wrote it with the Love Junkies, the Nashville songwriting team of Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, and Liz Rose. (Rose co-wrote most of Taylor Swift’s best songs; McKenna is a well-known Americana singer-songwriter.) But for my money, the better of the two songs is “Locomotive,” a gleaming ripshit rockabilly banger that takes Lambert back to her “Kerosene”/”Gunpowder And Lead” days. Lambert co-wrote that one with K.S. Rhodes and with her Pistol Annies bandmate Ashely Monroe. Check out both songs below.

“It All Comes Out In The Wash” and “Locomotive” are both out now at the streaming services.