Counterfeit Madison – “Coma”

Counterfeit Madison comprises queer Nigerian-American rock pianist and soul singer Sharon Udoh along with bassist Adam Hardy and drummer Seth Daily. The Columbus trio has been steadily releasing music since their formation in 2014. They’re currently working on their third full length, Knucklehead, which is a follow up to their 2017 release, Opposable Thumbs. We premiered the video from the “I Hope It’s Alright” single from that album, and now we are sharing their first single from the upcoming album.

“Coma” is an extreme misnomer. Fuzzy bass and hollow-sounding drums add a depth to an upswinging piano chord progression that harks back to ’50s rock and doo-wop. Udoh’s vocals are throaty and incisive as she sings about a tumultuous moment in her life that included her father’s deportation. Here she is with more on the song:

“Coma” is about a time in my life where a lot of things were dying figuratively, from a deteriorating relationship with my mother compounded by immigration issues dividing my family, to a toxic relationship with a man right before I came out. As I was struggling to come to terms with all these changes, I was a ghost of myself, as if I was in a coma, moving through the world in a fog of fury and indifference for about 18 months.

Listen to “Coma” below, where you can also find Counterfeit Madison’s imminent tour dates, including a run this month with Mal Blum.

TOUR DATES:

08/11 – Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar w/ Mal Blum

08/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s Locker Room w/ Mal Blum

08/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre w/ Mal Blum

08/14 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen w/ Mal Blum

08/24 – Columbus, OH @ BrewDog USA (Punk Annual General Mayhem Festival)

Fall 2019: Columbus, OH @ Wexner Center Of The Arts (with nora chipaumire)

No word yet on a release date for Knucklehead, but “Coma” hits DSPs this Friday, 8/2.