Sharon Van Etten Covers “Suspicious Minds” For New Coconut Water Commercial

Sharon Van Etten released her fantastic new album Remind Me Tomorrow earlier this year. In the meantime, she’s been touring, making the rounds on late night and daytime TV, and, most recently, recording an Elvis cover for a coconut water commercial.

A few weeks ago, Harmless Harvest coconut water released a new commercial featuring SVE’s cover of Elvis’ “Suspicious Minds.” She recorded the song specifically for the campaign. In the ad, a girl walks into a supermarket, passing by CBD deli meat and fish oil beverage, eventually reaching the sweet and simple coconut water. Check it out below. Special thanks to Sean H. for the tip!