Last week, Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, and Natalie Hemby officially unveiled their new supergroup the Highwomen with a new song, “Redesigning Women,” and the promise of a debut album that’s coming out this fall.

It turns out that the four of them have been quite busy because they also covered Fleetwood Mac’s classic “The Chain” for the soundtrack of the upcoming movie The Kitchen, which stars Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elisabeth Moss, and is hitting theaters in a few weeks.

The Highwomen’s cover of “The Chain” features in the film’s new trailer that was just released, and you can check it out below.

The Kitchen is out in theaters 8/9.