Australian artist Katie Dey surprise-released a new album of otherworldly, warping synth tunes, solipsisters, back in May. One of the standout songs from the record, “dissolving,” immediately caught our attention when it dropped. As luck would have it, Dey has seen fit to release a stunning new video for the reverberant track.

In the John TerEick and Dakota Sillyman-directed clip, our protagonist’s body becomes one with the flora of a forested expanse. She melds with a tree, sinks among soil, submerges in a lake. Even the video itself intentionally warps and glitches, melting into something else.

Watch the video for “dissolving” below.

solipsisters is out now via Run For Cover. Purchase it here.