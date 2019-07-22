Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Wu-Tang Clan, Lil Uzi Vert, and the presently incarcerated A$AP Rocky will headline this year’s New York City installment of the touring rap festival Rolling Loud. Other performers at the stacked two-day event include Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Megan thee Stallion, YG, Juice Wrld, and Rico Nasty.

Veterans like Pusha T, Fat Joe, and DMX, as well as rising stars from New York (Lil Tecca, Jay Gwuapo, Conway the Machine), Chicago (Polo G, Calboy, Lil Tjay), and Atlanta (Gunna, Lil Keed, Lil Gotit) help fill out the lineup. The festival will be the first New York stop in Rolling Loud’s history. The event celebrated its fifth anniversary earlier this year in Miami.

The festival is scheduled for Oct. 12–13 at Citi Field in Queens. That’s two weeks after Future, Migos, G-Eazy, and Uzi are scheduled to headline Rolling Loud’s Bay Area stop in Oakland. Tickets for the New York City dates become available this Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. ET on Rolling Loud’s website.

You can view Rolling Loud’s full NYC lineup below.