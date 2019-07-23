So far this year, SZA has covered songs by Aretha Franklin, as part of a tribute concert for the late Queen Of Soul, and Sixpence None The Richer, just because. Over the weekend, she performed at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion and at Splendour In The Grass festival in Australia, and she brought out a different cover of a late ’90s/early ’00s staple: Wheatus’ “Teenage Dirtbag.”

SZA isn’t the only one to find inspiration in the song. In years past, it’s been covered by both Weezer and Tokyo Police Club.

Check out videos from SZA’s take on the track below.

SZA performing her rendition of “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus. pic.twitter.com/n38RA3YzQ4 — DAILY SZA (@CampSZA) July 19, 2019

🚨 🚨 🚨 SZA IS COVERING TEENAGE DIRTBAG!!!!!! 🚨 🚨 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ooCjyWaLDm — Music Junkee (@musicdotjunkee) July 21, 2019

SZA also sang part of a new song called “Brace Yourself”: