G&D – “P.A.L.”

LA soul musician Georgia Anne Muldrow and her longtime partner, rapper Dudley Perkins, aka Declaime, are no strangers to making music. The two have individually been putting out hip-hop and soul tunes for more than a decade. Now, they’re uniting for their third joint album as G&D, Black Love & War, a treatise on the power of black love in times of strife. So far, we’ve heard the earthy lead single “Where I’m From.” Today, we’re getting another one.

“P.A.L.” is short for “Post Apocalyptic Love.” It’s a minimal, spacey soul track all about, appropriately, loving passionately in the wake of a destructive event. “It made me wanna live,” both the singers repeat, with palpable longing.

Regarding “P.A.L.,” Perkins says, “We have to be stronger as a unit. The male and female. The king and queen actually gotta come together during this war. Black love is essential in these post-apocalyptic times.”

Listen below.

Black Love & War is out 8/9 on SomeOthaShip Connect/eOne Music. Pre-order it here.