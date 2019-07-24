Ross From Friends, aka London DJ and lo-fi house producer Felix Clary Weatherall, is back with new music. Next month, Weatherall will release a 12″ called Epiphany on Brainfeeder, following up his 2018 debut album with the famed label, Family Portrait. According to Weatherall, Epiphany is an homage to (and named after) his sister. He calls her “one of the most important role models I have.” After teasing a new song on Twitter, Weatherall is now sharing that track, one of the three songs off of Epiphany.

“The Revolution” is a groovy, dusty and bouncy house track. It loops and chops what sounds like a sort of chant, while adding in some rubbery guitar, wobbly synths and sharp percussion. In addition to the full track, he’s also sharing an edit today.

Listen to the original and edited versions of “The Revolution” and check out Ross From Friends’ tour dates below.

TOUR DATES

09/19 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

09/20 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

09/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

09/24 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

09/25 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

09/26 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

09/27 – San Francisco, CA @ 1015 Folsom

09/28 – San Diego, CA @ CRSSD

Epiphany is out 8/16 on 12”/digital via Brainfeeder. Pre-order it here.