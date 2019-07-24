Watch YBN Cordae & Anderson .Paak Bring A Raucous “RNP” To Fallon With Help From The Roots

YBN Cordae, one of the more exciting young rappers on the rise, is releasing his debut album The Lost Boy this Friday. Yesterday he followed up early previews “Have Mercy” and “Bad Idea” with the project’s best single yet, “RNP,” which features Anderson .Paak and was produced by J. Cole. (Cole’s involvement was especially notable since Cordae put himself on the map with “Old N*ggas,” his response to Cole’s finger-wagging lecture “1985.”)

Just hours after “RNP” dropped, Cordae and .Paak were on The Tonight Show performing it with backup from the Legendary Roots Crew. They gave an emphatic performance that had Jimmy Fallon losing his mind, as Fallon does. In this case the enthusiasm was absolutely deserved. I have no idea what Chance The Rapper’s The Big Day is going to be like, but right now it seems possible The Lost Boy will be as good or better. However it shakes out, Friday should be an exciting day for hip-hop fans.

Watch Cordae and .Paak’s performance below.

The Lost Boy is out 7/26 via [email protected]/Atlantic. Pre-order it here.