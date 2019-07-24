Denzel Curry – “Shawshank” (Feat. Tate Kobang)

Who’s ready for football season?! I completely understand why you’d opt out of following the contemptible NFL, but as a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan I can’t hide my excitement for the upcoming season. Simultaneously as a lifelong Browns fan I can also think of several ways this year’s extremely promising team could combust. But I digress.

We know football season is approaching in part because EA Tiburon is getting ready to release the latest installment of its NFL video game franchise named for legendary broadcast John Madden. As has become customary, Madden NFL 20 features a soundtrack full of rap stars both rising and established. Today three songs from the playlist are out in the world.

Headlining the opening installment is Denzel Curry, the young Floria rap legend in the making, whose ZUU recently cracked our list of 2019’s best albums so far. Curry has teamed with Tate Kobang on a hard-hitting track called “Shawshank” that would have held its own on the ZUU tracklist. Also on deck today are Snoop Dogg’s G-funk throwback “Madden 20″ and Jay Critch’s “I’m A Star.”

Hear all three tracks below. Hopefully none of them end up censored!

Madden NFL 20 is out 8/2.