Colin Kaepernick’s Name Cut From Big Sean Verse On Madden NFL 19

Next week, EA Sports is releasing Madden NFL 19, the latest iteration of the extremely popular sports video game series based on the National Football League. These games typically contain a lot of popular music. In the latest edition of the game, YG’s “Big Bank” — which features verses from 2 Chainz, Big Sean, and Nicki Minaj — is featured.

According to a select few who have access to the game early (via TMZ), a reference to Colin Kaepernick is censored from Big Sean’s verse on the song. The line, which originally went “Feed me to the wolves now I lead the pack and shit/ You boys all cap, I’m more Colin Kaepernick” now omits his name entirely, along with the profanity in it.

Kaepernick is, of course, embroiled in controversy with the NFL over his 2016 national anthem protest. Last fall, he filed a grievance against the organization, saying that NFL owners were colluding to not employ him on a team.

As NBC points out, his name was also censored in a song on last year’s Madden 18, even though his likeness appeared in the game.

bad enough @Kaepernick7 still not signed, but now they even edit his name out in this year’s @EAMaddenNFL during @BigSean verse, smh pic.twitter.com/3nvkB26z5r — Mr. Changing Lives (@jeanclervil) August 2, 2018

UPDATE: Electronic Arts has issued an apology and promises the line will be reinstated.