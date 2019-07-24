Carla dal Forno – “Took A Long Time” Video

Carla dal Forno is an Australian experimental pop artist making retro-flared, sauntering tunes. Today, she’s announced her sophomore album titled Look Up Sharp, which is due out in October. We’ve already heard one track from that LP, “So Much Better,” which was shared back in April as the A-side of a 7″ single. Today, dal Forno is releasing “Took A Long Time,” another single from the album along with a video.

“Took A Long Time” has an eerie cool feel to it. Aside from the shimmery, horn-like synths in the background, the bass line takes center stage. It repeats the same two notes, offering grounding for the astral plane in which her vocals inhabit. Directed by Ludovic Sauvage, the video is a montage of reddish close shots. Static overlays cover dal Forno as she’s applying makeup and painting her nails. Watching this video, it almost becomes a game to try and figure out what exactly you’re seeing.

Check out the video for “Took A Long Time” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “No Trace”

02 “Hype Sleep”

03 “So Much Better”

04 “Leaving For Japan”

05 “I’m Conscious”

06 “Don’t Follow Me”

07 “Heart of Hearts”

08 “Took a Long Time”

09 “Creep Out of Bed

10 “Push Onabout”

Look Up Sharp is out 10/4 on Kallista Records. Pre-order it here.