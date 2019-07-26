Stream Chance The Rapper’s New Album The Big Day

Last week on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Chicago superstar Chance The Rapper confirmed that his highly anticipated album was finally dropping. He shared the title and artwork for The Big Day without revealing many other details. He also said it was out 7/26, which was called into question when the album did not materialize at midnight last night as is customary. Thirteen hours later, The Big Day really is here and we can finally hear what has been years in the making.

The Big Day is technically Chance’s debut album following a trio of mixtapes — the last of which, 2016’s Coloring Book, lifted him to a Best New Artist win at the 2017 Grammys. If the “debut” designation feels a little off, it’s at least accurate in the sense that Chance has never offered his projects for sale before now. Chance is also giving away free downloads of The Big Day via the Lyft app through midnight this Monday, 7/29, which alone might be enough to lift the album to Platinum status if Rihanna’s Anti giveaway is anything to go off.

Notably, the album’s second track “Do You Remember” features Death Cab For Cutie, one of Chance’s favorite bands, and was cowritten by Chance’s past collaborators Justin Vernon and Francis Starlite. On Instagram, Death Cab write:

It all started with a, well, chance encounter three years ago backstage at Bonnaroo. Turns out that we and @chancetherapper had a bit of a mutual admiration society going on, and we had a very fun hang in our dressing room, in which he revealed a straight-up impressive familiarity with some pretty deep Death Cab catalog cuts, and during which the possibility of a collaboration was briefly mentioned. Fast forward to 2019, and we were truly surprised and honored when Chance got back in touch and asked us to be part of a song called “Do You Remember”, which appears on his debut record, THE BIG DAY, which is out worldwide as of right now. We couldn’t be more thrilled. Thank you, Chance, and congratulations on your big day!

Other contributors: John Legend on opening track “All Day Long,” Smino and Chance’s dad Ken Bennett on “Eternal,” MadeinTYO and DaBaby on “Hot Shower,” Ari Lennox and En Vogue(!) on “I Got You (Always And Forever),” CocoRosie on “Roo,” Megan Thee Stallion and Pink Sweat$ on “Handsome,” Gucci Mane on “Big Fish,” Shawn Mendes on “Ballin Flossin,” OHMME’s Macie Stewart and Randy Newman(!!) on “5 Year Plan,” Nicki Minaj and Pi’erre Bourne and Lil Durk on “Slide Around,” Murda Beatz on “Found A Good One (Single No More),” and Minaj again on closer “Zanies And Fools,” which also credits Broadway librettist Oscar Hammerstein II. The Lido-produced “Get A Bag” samples James Taylor’s “Only One.”

Dig into the 22-track The Big Day below and let us know if it lives up to the hype.

The Big Day is out now.