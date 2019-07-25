Peaer – “In My Belly” (Feat. Shamir)

In a couple weeks, Peaer are releasing a new album, A Healthy Earth, the follow-up to the New York band’s 2016 self-titled. We’ve heard one track, “Don’t,” so far, and today they’re sharing “In My Belly,” which features backing vocals from Shamir, whose last album, Be The Yee, Here Comes The Haw, came out a few months back.

The wiry track is about a feeling that seems inescapable, that rushes forward from your unconscious and won’t let go. “Will I feel it in my belly? Will it make me feel dizzy? Will I know that it won’t hurt me?” Peter Katz wonders in between his band’s swells. “I shouldn’t care if it hurts me, I should trust my own feelings.”

Listen to it below.

A Healthy Earthis out 8/16 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.