Grace Ives – “Icing On The Cake” Video

Back in April, NY-based musician Grace Ives released an amazingly fun and catchy album called 2nd. It might have flown under your radar, but it definitely shouldn’t have. Today, Ives is sharing a video for one of the best songs on that LP, “Icing On The Cake.” She’s also announcing a few shows throughout the country.

Director Mary Dauterman’s video depicts a completely different vibe than the sonics provide. Despite having a dance-ready tempo, the visual shows Ives looking rather bored at a party whereas everyone else is having fun shoving cake in their faces. Lyrically, the video makes sense, as she sings, “I just wanna go back home and be alone in my bed/ I just wanna get it done so it don’t get to my head.”

The rest of the video comprises clips of other party-goers lip-syncing the lyrics. One of the most pleasing scenes is a piece of cake getting destroyed with a fork on a black backdrop. The visual ends with Ives becoming the cake. ASMR, baby.

Check out the video for “Icing On The Cake” below, where you can also find Ives’ tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

08/24 – Queens, NY @ MoMA PS1 Warm Up

09/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Lemon’s (in the Wythe Hotel)

10/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord*

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge*

10/24 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd*

10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade*

10/27 – Boston, MA @ Once*

11/18 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern*

* = Supporting Claud

2nd is out now on Dots Per Inch. Buy it here.