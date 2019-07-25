Last year, President Donald Trump befriended Kanye West. Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian advised Trump to reduce the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a first-time offender who was serving life in prison for a nonviolent drug conviction. And last week, Kanye suggested Trump put his efforts toward freeing A$AP Rocky, who’s been stuck in Swedish jail since earlier this month. This led to a phone call with the Swedish prime minister and some falsely reassuring tweets. Rocky was charged with assault earlier today, and Trump’s Twitter activism has been reignited.

“Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act,” Trump wrote in one tweet. “Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky.” By “tapes,” he means the videos Rocky posted on his Instagram after the incident.

“Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM,” the next tweet reads. “We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky” See the tweets below.

