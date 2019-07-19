Donald Trump Tweets About Getting A$AP Rocky Released

Donald Trump and Kanye West are still all buddy-buddy. Last year, the President commuted the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a first-time offender who was serving life in prison for a nonviolent drug conviction, after Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian brought the case to his attention. Now, Kim and Kanye are trying to work their magic on Trump to get someone else out of prison.

American rapper A$AP Rocky has been stuck in a Swedish jail since getting into a fight in Stockholm nearly three weeks ago. Today, Swedish prosecutors said that they want to keep him in pre-trial detention for another week while police continue to investigate the incident. And now that Trump’s pals Kanye and Kim are getting involved, he wants to do something about it.

Yesterday, Trump reportedly encouraged the State Department to advocate for Rocky after being briefed by Jared Kushner, who had discussed it with Kim and Kanye. And today, Kanye is tweeting about Rocky directly: “Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!”

We’ll see what happens.