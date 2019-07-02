A$AP Rocky Appears To Beat Up A Pedestrian In Stockholm

Right now, A$AP Rocky is in Sweden to perform at the Smash X Stadion festival. And TMZ reports that Rocky and his entourage got into a fight on Sunday night after they ate at a Stockholm restaurant. There is video of Rocky throwing a guy to the ground and of he and three members of his team punching and kicking the guy.

According to TMZ, two people eating at this restaurant accused Rocky of breaking their headphones. TMZ’s sources say that the two followed Rocky into the street afterwards and that they argued on the sidewalk; there’s some footage of this conversation in the video. (Rocky, those sources claim, told the men to stop following him; they threatened to call the police.) Then, allegedly, a woman accused one of the two men of groping her, and that’s when Rocky and his team grabbed one of the men and beat him up while the other ran off.

TMZ is claiming that Rocky and his team left the scene afterward, before police and an ambulance arrived. Stockholm police are apparently investigating the fight. A source close to Rocky tells TMZ that Rocky and his crew were responding to “an assault.” Here’s the video:

Rocky has a bit of a history getting into fights in public; past incidents include a 2015 bagel-shop shouting match in London and a brawl at SXSW in 2012.

UPDATE: A$AP Rocky has posted video of the altercation on Instagram. “SO A FEW DRUG ADDICTS ARE NOT MY FANS, WE DONT KNOW THESE GUYS AND WE DIDNT WANT TROUBLE, THEY FOLLOWED US FOR 4 BLOCKS, AND THEY WERE SLAPPING GIRLS BUTTS WHO PASSED, GIVE ME A BREAK” he explained in the captions. “HITS SECURITY IN FACE WITH HEADPHONES THEN FOLLOW US.”