A$AP Rocky Arrested In Sweden On Suspicion Of Assault

On Sunday, A$AP Rocky and three of his associates got into a fight on a Stockholm sidewalk. According to most accounts of the altercation, two men who were eating at the same restaurant accused Rocky or his friends of breaking a pair of headphones. (Rocky posted video of the lead-up to the fight on Instagram, and it appears to show one of the men hitting Rocky’s security guard with his phone.) The two men kept talking with Rocky and his associates for several minutes, despite warnings and entreaties to stop following them. Eventually, a woman told Rocky that the two men had groped her and her friend. TMZ posted video of what appeared to be Rocky and his associates throwing one of the men to the ground, punching and kicking him.

At the time, TMZ reported that Stockholm police were investigating the incident. Today, CBS News reports that police in Stockholm have arrested Rocky and three other men, holding them for suspected “gross assault” and declining to share further details. According to police, the relationships between Rocky and the other three men are not clear.

On his Instagram, Rocky posted a couple of minutes of video of the verbal altercation, leading up to the fight. Rocky and his associates repeatedly, over and over, tell the men to leave them alone. At one point, Rocky directly addresses the camera, saying that he doesn’t want any problems and that the men keep following him. Later, Rocky also posted a photo of himself flipping off the camera. The caption: “STOCKHOLM .”

There’s a longer, non-embeddable video of the lead-up to the fight here. It appears that Rocky did get to play his headlining set at the first night of Stockholm’s Smash X Stadion fest last night, so he must’ve been arrested afterwards. Nice NOFX shirt, anyway.