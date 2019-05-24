Next week, Netflix will release the next season of David Letterman’s new talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. On the show, Letterman spends an entire hour — interspersed with footage of Letterman on location somewhere — talking to famous and interesting people. The new season features an interview with Kanye West, and we’ve already posted a preview of it. (Last season, Letterman talked to Jay-Z, Kanye’s onetime mentor and collaborator.) And as you might imagine, the conversation with Kanye eventually turns to politics, and West makes himself out to be some kind of victim.

The video of Letterman’s full interview with Kanye isn’t out there in the world yet, but the Daily Beast has seen it, and it’s offered a bit of an account of what happens. Letterman reportedly never brings up Donald Trump, even though Kanye’s troubling embrace of Trump has now been going on for years. But Kanye does get into “a somewhat confusing argument about his ‘fear’ as a man during the #MeToo movement.” That sounds pretty rough! And Kanye makes it even rougher when he turns that into a point about Trump, saying, “This is like my thing with Trump — we don’t have to feel the same way, but we have the right to feel what we feel.” Kanye also claims, once again, that his habit of showing up in public wearing a Make America Great Again hat is more about breaking stigmas than it is about Donald Trump.

According to that Daily Beast report, Letterman tries to ask Kanye about Trump’s support of voter-suppression efforts. Kanye apparently ignores the question talks about Trump supporters who are “treated like enemies of America because that’s what they felt.” And he asks Letterman, “Have you ever been beat up in your high school for wearing the wrong hat?” When Letterman asks Kanye who does most of the bullying in America, Kanye responds, “Liberals bully people who are Trump supporters!”

There’s also reportedly a moment where Letterman asks if Kanye voted for Trump, and Kanye says, “I’ve never voted in my life.” Letterman’s response: “Then you don’t have a say in this.”

The special also reportedly features Letterman trying on clothes from Kanye’s fashion line, and there’s high-quality footage of Kanye’s Sunday Service events. The episode will be on Netflix 5/31. You can read the fully Daily Beast account here.