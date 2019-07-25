Lil Wayne’s “Old Town Road” Remix Leaks

Lil Nas X loves remixes — and for good reason. Remixes are a big part of why “Old Town Road,” his viral country-rap hit turned unstoppable pop juggernaut, has spent 16 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart, tying the record for most weeks at #1 previously set by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito.” And remixes are also a big part of why “Old Town Road” is probably going to break that record.

The original “Old Town Road,” with no features, only spent one week at #1. Since then, it’s been overtaken by the Billy Ray Cyrus remix, which has come to be seen as the definitive version of the song. Lil Nas X later added Young Thug and yodeling boy Mason Ramsey to that version. And today, after teasing remixes featuring the likes of Dolly Parton and Mariah Carey, he released “Seoul Town Road,” a remix with a verse from RM of the K-pop group BTS, which he’s promised on Twitter is the last remix we’re getting.

But that doesn’t mean that it’s only other remix that was made. In an interview with XXL last week, Lil Wayne revealed that he did an “Old Town Road” remix. “They sent it to me and I did it as an official remix,” he said. “I’m not sure if they was gonna use it.” It seems like Lil Wayne’s remix might have been shelved after Lil Nas X got RM to do “Seoul Town Road” instead. But now it’s leaked, and you can hear below it in all its Lil Nas X + Billy Ray Cyrus + Young Thug + Lil Wayne glory.

In that same interview with XXL, Lil Wayne also gave Lil Nas X some advice on navigating the music business: