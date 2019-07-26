Liam Gallagher is still two months out from the release of his new album, Why Me? Why Not, the follow-up to his 2017 solo debut As You Were, but we’ve already gotten two singles in the form of “Shockwave” and “The River’ and today the former Oasis co-leader is putting out another song from it.

“Once” is a nostalgic, wistful look at how not to let life pass you by, and it builds from an acoustic warble into a full-fledged pop song with the hook: “But it turns out you only get to do it once.”

Listen below.

Why Me? Why Not is out 9/20 via Warner.