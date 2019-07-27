Watch Superchunk Play With Damian Abraham & Allison Crutchfield At Merge30

Merge Records turned 30 this year, and to celebrate, the North Carolina-based label is throwing a festival called MRG30. Merge started out as a way for Mac McCaughan and Laura Ballance to release music from their band Superchunk, so of course Superchunk is on the lineup alongside other Merge artists like the Mountain Goats, Destroyer, and Wye Oak. And on Thursday, a few of those artists came together.

Superchunk played at the Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro, North Carolina on Thursday as part of the MRG30 festival. And after running through a career-spanning set of 15 songs, they brought Damian Abraham of Fucked Up and Allison Crutchfield of Swearin’ out to the stage to help perform “Our Work Is Done,” “Precision Auto,” “Slack Motherfucker” for the encore. Watch below.