Merge Records turns 30 this year, and the North Carolina-based label is throwing a celebratory festival in July dubbed MRG30. It’ll take place from 7/24-27 at venues in Carrboro and Durham. The just-announced lineup includes Superchunk, the Mountain Goats, Waxahatchee, Lambchop, Ibibio Sound Machine, Hiss Golden Messenger, Wye Oak, Destroyer, Sneaks, Swearin’, and more.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (2/8) at 11AM EST — more details here.

In keeping with the 30th anniversary festivities, the label has also put together a cover album of David Bowie’s “Heroes” featuring a lineup of people from across their roster. It includes Dan Bejar, Mac McCaughan, Jenn Wasner, William Tyler, and Brad Cook. The group of musicians originally came together for a tribute performance at the University Of North Carolina a couple years ago.

The album was delivered to their vinyl subscription members last month, but it’ll be available to hear (and buy) this Friday. For now, you can listen to them covering the title track below.