“Old Town Road” Breaks Record For Most Weeks At #1

Today, a strange and unlikely underdog story reaches its glorious conclusion. Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ ungodly-catchy country-rap fusion “Old Town Road” is now the longest-reigning #1 hit in the 61-year history of the Billboard Hot 100. As Billboard reports, “Old Town Road” has now been the #1 single in America for a mind-boggling 17 weeks.

Last week, “Old Town Road” tied the record, pulling even with the 1995 Mariah Carey/Boyz II Men collaboration “One Sweet Day” and the 2017 Luis Fonsi/Daddy Yankee/Justin Bieber smash “Despacito.” Today, “Old Town Road” vaults past those songs. A young man with absolutely no previous pop profile has now defeated every giant in the music industry. It’s an amazing story.

Seventeen weeks is a long-ass time. Since “Old Town Road” hit #1, Notre-Dame Cathedral has burned. The Mueller Report has come out. The entire final season of Game Of Thrones has aired on HBO. Avengers: Endgame has hit theaters and become the highest-grossing movie in history. The Toronto Raptors have won the NBA Championship. The US has won the Women’s World’ Cup. Kofi Kingston has won the WWE Championship. All of this has happened while this goofy cowboy-rap song has been the #1 song in America.

To be sure, Lil Nas X effectively gamed the Billboard charts on the way toward breaking the record. He’s cannily timed the releases of several big remixes — including, last week, a K-pop “Old Town Road” with BTS member RM — in a transparent effort to keep “Old Town Road” atop the charts. But it’s still impossible to overstate his achievement here.

Consider: A few months ago, Lil Nas X was a broke 19-year-old college dropout, crashing on his sister’s couch in Atlanta. He paid the Dutch producer YoungKio $30 for the Nine Inch Nails-sampling “Old Town Road” beat, and he relentlessly pushed his song online, transforming it into a meme. When the song took off, the first artist who Lil Nas X recruited for a remix was a 57-year-old country star whose biggest success had come before he was born, and who was now mostly known as a former sitcom dad. The song Lil Nas X made kept an endless succession of pop-music big dogs from hitting #1: Taylor Swift (twice), Shawn Mendes (twice), Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Camila Cabello, the commendably tenacious contender Billie Eilish. And now Lil Nas X has the longest-reigning #1 single of all time. Can’t nobody tell him nothing.