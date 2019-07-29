Chance The Rapper Announces The Big Day Tour

Last week, Chance The Rapper released his new album, The Big Day — which he’s calling his debut album, but come on — and today the Chicago musician has announced its corresponding tour, which will kick off in September with a San Francisco show and wrap up in November in Miami. Openers for the shows have not been announced yet.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (8/2) at 10AM local time. There’s also a Citi cardmember pre-sale that begins today.

Check out the full itinerary below.

09/14 San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/16 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

09/18 San Diego, CA @ Penchanga Arena

09/20 Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful

09/21 Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival

09/22 Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

09/24 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

09/26 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

09/28 Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/02 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/03 Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/04 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/06 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/08 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/11 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/12 Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/14 Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/15 Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/17 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/18 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/20 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/22 Dallas, TX @ Toyota Center

10/24 Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

10/26 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/27 Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

10/29 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/30 Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

11/01 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/02 Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

11/04 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/05 Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

11/07 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

11/08 Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

11/10 Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Pop