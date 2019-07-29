Cross Record – “I Release You” Video

Cross Record, the Texas-based Band To Watch led by Emily Cross, will release their new self-titled album this Friday — their second album and first since 2016’s Wabi Sabi, though Cross and Dan Duszynski made an album in between with Shearwater’s Jonathan Meiburg under the name Loma. The new project thus far has yielded two great singles, “PYSOL Castle” and “The Fly,” and today we get to hear one more.

“I Release You” maintains the eerie, impressionistic vibe established by the first two singles. In a press release, Cross explains, “The song is about struggling to let go of an identity you’ve built up around yourself and trying to see a life beyond it. It’s also about moving ahead with intuition, even if you have no idea what the ‘right thing to do’ is or means.” It’s accompanied by a Cross-directed video of her friends dancing to the song, a bit of a perverse concept for such a slow-creeping song. She explains that the movements captured represent people’s first impressions of the track: “I was seeking expression of the song through my friends, who hadn’t heard the song yet. Thanks to them, who moved beautifully to it.”

Watch below.

Cross Record is out 8/2 on Ba Da Bing. Pre-order it here.