Deftones Announce Second Annual Día De Los Deftones

Last year Deftones threw a big party in San Diego the week of Día De Los Muertos and called it, quite reasonably, Día De Los Deftones. Our lead San Diego correspondent Ian Cohen had himself a time, thanks to a diverse roster of artists including Future, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, Rocket From The Crypt, Doja Cat, and others. This year, they’re doing it again, and the lineup is once again wonderfully idiosyncratic.

The second annual Día De Los Deftones is going down 11/2 at Petco Park in San Diego. Deftones will once again headline following a day of disparate music from around the world: the Scottish synth-pop stars Chvrches, French technical death metal heroes Gojira, rising rap agitators JPEGMAFIA (LA) and Megan Thee Stallion (Houston), reunited Illinois space-rock legends Hum, EBM cult favorites Youth Code (LA), and the epic Belgian power trio Brutus. So basically it’s even better than last year’s lineup.

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster this Friday, 8/2 at 10AM PDT, though various VIP packages will be available earlier in the week. It would be really cool if there was a new Deftones album by the time of the event, though if they want to focus on sophomore effort Around The Fur this time after spotlighting their debut Adrenaline last year, that would be nice too. (This seems like a good place to mention I deeply regret not writing about Around The Fur, my favorite Deftones album, on its 20th anniversary. Forgive me!)