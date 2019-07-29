Last month, Brian Wilson announced that he was postponing his upcoming tour to focus on his mental health. The artist has undergone back surgery three times in the last year. And while the surgeries were successful, he started feeling strange following his most recent operation and did not think touring would be good for his mental health. But today, we learn that Wilson in good health and high spirits.

A new message on his website reads, “Brian’s been feeling 100% better and wanted to let his fans know before his upcoming Tour.” The post includes a short message from Wilson and pictures of him reading fan mail and giving a thumbs-up.

“Thank you to everyone for your cards and best wishes. Your concern and love just blows me away,” Wilson writes. “I’m feeling much better and I look forward to seeing you when we start up our tour on August 7!”