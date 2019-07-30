Watch Mac DeMarco’s Extended Kimmel Performance

Mac DeMarco’s latest LP Here Comes The Cowboy dropped in May, becoming his first top 10 album and extending his remarkable rise to crossover stardom. About a month later he and his band made their way to Jimmy Kimmel Live to film an extended set of chunes. (I feel like DeMarco would describe his songs as chunes, don’t you?)

DeMarco’s Kimmel episode was recorded on 6/19 and finally aired last night. Today the full concert is available to view online. On the broadcast, he played “Finally Alone.” The online-exclusive tracks include “Nobody,” “K,” “Little Dogs March,” and Here Comes The Cowboy’s funky hidden track “Cattleman’s Prayer.” For some reason “Nobody” has been separated out into its own video, and then it’s again included in the four-song set of online exclusives. Also, the video with all four online exclusives begins with a 97-second countdown. Who knows how or why these things happen. For what it’s worth, “Nobody” maybe my favorite DeMarco song, so I don’t mind hearing it twice.

Check out all the performances below.