See Hollywood’s Hottest New Star Sturgill Simpson In The Trailer For Horror Movie The Hunt

Watch out, Hollywood — there’s a new it boy in town, and his name is Sturgill Simpson. The country music iconoclast had a cameo in Jim Jarmusch’s recent movie The Dead Don’t Die, for which he also wrote an original theme song; he has a part in Lena Waithe’s upcoming film Queen & Slim; and his next LP, Sound & Fury, is a companion album to a dystopian anime film that he announced at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend. But that’s not all!

Now, Simpson has a role in the latest horror film from Blumhouse, the production company behind Get Out, The Purge, Paranormal Activity, and more. Directed by Craig Zobel and written by Lost/The Leftovers’ Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse, The Hunt follows a group of 12 strangers kidnapped and hunted for sport by a bunch of rich elites. Humans: they really are the most dangerous game!

According to IMDb, Sturgill Simpson’s character is named Kid Rock, although he is presumably not supposed to be the actual Kid Rock. The Hunt stars GLOW’s Betty Gilpin as a survivalist who turns the tables on her tormentors and Hilary Swank as the businesswoman behind the game. Emma Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Glenn Howerton, Ike Barinholz, and more also feature. Watch the first trailer for the movie below.

The Hunt is in theaters 9/27.