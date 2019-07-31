Mikal Cronin – “Show Me” Video

Mikal Cronin returned recently with “Undertow” and “Breathe,” his first new songs in four years. And there’s more where that came from: Today, the California garage-rocker and Ty Segall super-friend has announced Seeker, his fourth full-length album, his first since 2015’s MCIII, and the first to break his numbered self-titled naming convention.

Facing heartbreak and writer’s block, Cronin retreated to a cabin in Idyllwild, a small town in the mountains, where he spent a month living alone and working on Seeker. “It was so quiet and peaceful,” Cronin says in a press release. “I got weird looks at the store. I got bug bites that didn’t heal for months. I walked around a small lake a few times. I wrote. I took literally something that’s usually a hypothetical, something every artist thinks about doing. It worked.”

After a series of fires caused by an arsonist in the area, Cronin was forced to evacuate and return to LA a few days early, where he began the recording with engineer Jason Queverand backed by Ty Segall’s Freedom Band. “I wanted to bring you into the room. Jason and I talked about the Beatles’ White Album a lot when placing mics,” says Cronin. “I brought a charred pine cone from the woods to the studio, just in case it would help. Fire — specifically its cycle of purging and reseeding the landscape — is a central theme to the record. Death and rebirth.”

Along with the announcement, Cronin is sharing the record’s shaggily melodic, lushly orchestrated lead single “Show Me.” It’s “a song about feeling small in an overwhelming world,” says Cronin. “There’s a not-quite-subtle hint of the Heartbreakers in the instrumentation and arrangement, having asked many friends to play or sing. It’s one of my favorite songs from the album, I hope you like it too.” The video, directed by Yasi Salek, shows Cronin singing and driving a 1964 Ford Falcon while his friends and collaborators play in the backseat. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Shelter”

02 “Show Me”

03 “Feel It All”

04 “Fire”

05 “Sold”

06 “I’ve Got Reason”

07 “Caravan”

08 “Guardian Wall”

09 “Lost A Year”

10 “On The Shelf”

TOUR DATES:

10/25 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

11/06 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/08 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/09 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

11/10 Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

11/11 Missoula, MT @ The Badlander

11/14 Saint Paul, MN @ Turf Club

11/15 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

11/16 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

11/17 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

11/18 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

11/19 Boston, MA @ Great Scott

11/20 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/22 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

11/23 Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

11/24 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

11/25 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

11/26 New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

11/27 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

11/30 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

12/01 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

02/10 Munich, DE @ Milla

02/11 Cologne, DE @ Bumann & SOHN

02/12 Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

02/13 Aarhus, DK @ TAPE

02/14 Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

02/15 Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

02/17 Oslo, NO @ Ingensteds

02/18 Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen

02/19 Hamburg, DE @ Molotow (SkyBar)

02/20 Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

02/21 Brussels, NE @ Botanique

02/22 Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

02/24 Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

02/25 London, UK @ Moth Club

02/26 Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen

02/27 Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint

02/28 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

02/29 Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

Seeker is out 10/25 on Merge Records. Pre-order it here.