Mikal Cronin – “Breathe”

Melodic California garager-rocker and Ty Segall super friend Mikal Cronin returned a few weeks ago with the new single “Undertow.” And now, he’s shared the b-side to that upcoming Famous Class 7″, “Breathe,” a lightly psychedelic acoustic drift that lets Cronin explore his orchestral pop side. Listen to it below.

<a href="http://mikalcronin.bandcamp.com/album/undertow-breathe" target="_blank">Undertow / Breathe by Mikal Cronin</a>

“Undertow” b/w “Breathe” is out 5/10 via Famous Class on hand-poured vinyl described by the label as “a starburst of color that is totally unique from record to record.” Pre-order it here.