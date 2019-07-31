10 years ago, Telefon Tel Aviv, the glitched-out Chicago-based electronic duo, ended in about the saddest way possible. News came out that Charles Cooper, one half of the duo, had died at the age of 31. After Cooper’s death, his Telefon Tel Aviv partner Josh Eustis kept busy. He played in Puscifer and in the live version of Nine Inch Nails. He made music with Sons Of Magdalene and Second Woman. He did production and mixing work. Three years ago, Eustis resurrected the Telefon Tel Aviv name, played some tour dates, and reissued the group’s 2001 debut Fahrenheit Fair Enough, adding previously unreleased bonus tracks. And now Eustis has announced plans to release a new Telefon Tel Aviv album, the first since 2009’s Immolate Yourself.

In September, Telefon Tel Aviv will release the new LP Dreams Are Not Enough. The new album promises to be a mournful, reflective affair. (The song titles, taken together, form a heavy-hearted poem.) First single “standing at the bottom of the ocean;” is certainly mournful and reflective. It’s also the first new Telefon Tel Aviv song in a decade.

The track dices Eustis’ hushed, downcast vocals, stretching and bending them over spare handclaps and eerie, glassy ripples. It’s a sad, foggy, lovely piece of electronic music. Below, listen to the new track and check out the tracklist for Dreams Are Not Enough.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I dream of it often:”

02 “a younger version of myself,”

03 “standing at the bottom of the ocean;”

04 “arms aloft,”

05 “mouth agape,”

06 “eyes glaring,”

07 “not seeing,”

08 “not breathing,”

09 “still as stone in a watery fane.”

Dreams Are Not Enough is out 9/27 on Ghostly.