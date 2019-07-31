Kohti Tuhoa fucking rip. To date, the Finnish punk greats have released two albums of frantic, unhinged, overwhelming D-beat rage-outs: 2015’s Rutiinin Orja and 2017’s Pelon Neljäs Valtakunta. Today, they’ve announced plans to release a third album called Ihmisen Kasvot later this summer. And they’ve shared three new songs, none of which is more than two minutes long. Start moshing now.

On the three tracks that Kohti Tuhoa have shared, they’re playing fast, righteous, choatic punk rock. It’s nasty, heavy music, but it might be just slightly more linear and less apocalyptic than what they had on the last two albums. But as you should already be able to tell from that album cover, this is not exactly friendly music. (My kids busted into my office while I was working on this post, and we just had a fun and detailed conversation about all the gnarly shit happening in that image.)

Kohti Tuhoa perform in their native Finnish, so perhaps you would be interested to learn that Ihmisen Kasvot, the new album’s title, translates to “Human Face.” (While we’re at it, “Kohti Tuhoa” is “Towards Destruction,” which rules.) Below, listen to the new album’s title track, “Noitaympyrä” (“The Witch Circle”), and “Toisella Puolella” (“On The Other Side”).

<a href="http://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/ihmisen-kasvot-lp" target="_blank">Ihmisen Kasvot LP by Kohti Tuhoa</a>

<a href="http://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/ihmisen-kasvot-lp" target="_blank">Ihmisen Kasvot LP by Kohti Tuhoa</a>

<a href="http://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/ihmisen-kasvot-lp" target="_blank">Ihmisen Kasvot LP by Kohti Tuhoa</a>

Ihmisen Kasvot is out 9/15 on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos.