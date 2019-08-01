Microwave – “DIAWB” & “Carry”

About a year ago, the Atlanta Band To Watch Microwave put out a one-off track, “Keeping Up,” that forecasted a potentially softer sound for the pop-punk firebrands. Instead, they went the complete opposite direction.

Their new album, Death Is A Warm Blanket, promises to be harder than their last two, 2014’s Stovall and 2016’s Much Love, and one of its two lead singles, “DIAWB,” bears that out. It’s blisteringly loud and aggressive, Nathan Hardy’s voice barely poking through the noise. But the band is also sharing “Carry,” which holds some of the same sweeping incisiveness of their earlier stuff, a song that begs for a sweet oblivion: “Do you murder me in your lucid dreams/ Oh god, I hope you do/ And you’ll plan it out in real life someday soon.”

So far, it’s shaping up to be quite the doozy! Check out the two new tracks below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Leather Daddy”

02 “Float To The Top”

03 “DIAWB”

04 “The Brakeman Has Resigned”

05 “Hate TKO”

06 “Pull”

07 “Love’s Will Tear Us Apart”

08 “Mirrors”

09 “Carry”

10 “Part Of It”

TOUR DATES:

09/13 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom

09/14 Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/21 Southampton, UK @ 1865 *

09/22 Cardiff, UK @ The Globe *

09/24 Dublin, IR @ Grand Social *

09/25 Manchester, UK @ Academy 3 *

09/26 Glasgow, UK @ Slay *

09/27 Birmingham, UK @ Institute2 *

09/28 London, UK @ 02 Islington Academy *

09/30 Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg #

10/01 Paris, FR @ Supersonic #

10/02 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique #

10/03 Cologne, DE @ Luxor #

10/04 Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefarlich #

10/05 Liepzig, DE @ Felsenkeller #

10/06 Berlin, DE @ BiNuu #

10/08 Munich, DE @ Feierwerk #

10/09 Vienna, AT @ Flex #

10/10 Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv #

* w/ Tiny Moving Parts

# w/ Tiny Moving Parts, Lizzy Farrall

Death Is A Warm Blanket is out 9/13 via Pure Noise Records. Pre-order it here.