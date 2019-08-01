Blushh – “July”

Blushh aren’t set to release their debut album until sometime next year, but the Los Angeles band — led by Shab Ferdowsi — are passing the time between last year’s Thx For Asking EP and that with some one-off singles. In March they put out “All My Friends” and today they’re sharing “July,” a track about summer bumming that’s being released on the 1st of August to coincide with the song’s calendar-specific feeling of wanting. “When I missed you in July/ Heartbreak of the summer,” Ferdowsi sings on the hook, a blast of heated guitars and sunny melodies hammering home the crush. Listen below.

“July” is out now.