Blushh – “All My Friends”

Over the last couple years, Shab Ferdowsi has released two EPs as Blushh, including last year’s excellent Thx 4 Asking, and she’s gearing up to put out a full-length later this year. But before that, she’s hitting the road for a handful dates this month (including at SXSW), and today she’s putting out a new one-off track called “All My Friends.”

In the pantheon of (mostly good) songs called “All My Friends,” Blushh’s relentlessly catchy entry is about being on the outside looking in, when your friends are keeping up with each other but you can’t help but find yourself falling out of step. “All my friends are leaving me behind/ They’re all gonna have a better time,” Ferdowsi sings, the frustration and isolation seeping into her voice and the power chords that soar the song to its conclusion.

Here’s what she had to say about the track:

Last year I moved back into my parent’s house for about 10 months. I was 20 miles away from all my friends and I slowly but surely started spending more nights at home than I did hanging out. I was caught between not wanting to go out to begin with and starting to feel detached, both physically and emotionally, from my social life. Safe to say that’s probably where this song stemmed from, lyrically. Sonically, this is the beginning of the most collaborative work Blushh has seen to date. I spent months with my band working on a batch of new songs, which is something I’ve never done before. The gang vocals kill me every time and I hope they rip your hearts out too.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

03/09 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

03/12 Austin, TX @ SXSW – 720 Club

03/13 Austin, TX @ SXSW – Stay Gold

03/14 Austin, TX @ SXSW – Hole In The Wall

03/15 Austin, TX @ SXSW – Infinite Monkey Theorem Bar

03/15 Dallas, TX @ Not So Fun Fest (w/ the Joy Formidable)

03/18 Fort Collins, CO @ The Flower Bed

03/20 Boise, ID @ Treefort – The Linen Building

03/22 Boise, ID @ Treefort – PreFunk Bar

“All My Friends” is out now.