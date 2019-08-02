Ariana Grande & Social House – “Boyfriend” Video

Ariana Grande has been frank about her desire to release music as frequently as rappers do, kicking out singles and projects whenever they’re ready rather than adhering to traditional pop album cycles. And that’s just what she’s done over the past year. Grande followed up her fantastic Sweetener album with thank u, next less than six months later and has since shared “Monopoly,” a one-off single with her close friend Victoria Monét.

Tonight she offers another non-album track called “Boyfriend.” Costarring on the track are Social House, a Pittsburgh duo who’ve been opening for Grande on tour lately. Their sound errs on the side of coffeehouse folk-pop, which marks them as highly unusual collaborators for an R&B-minded diva who keeps one foot in the rap world and dove head first into trap music on her last album. Should be interesting to see how “Boyfriend” compares with “Break Up With Your Boyfriend, I’m Bored.”

“Boyfriend” premieres tonight along with a music video, which features Grande getting jealous and violent after watching her “boyfriend” talk to other women. The video was directed by Hannah Lux Davis, who also worked with Grande on her videos for “thank u, next” and “7 Rings,” among others. Watch it below.