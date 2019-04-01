After teasing the track on social media for a few days, Ariana Grande and Victoria Monét have teamed up to release a new single, “Monopoly.” It’s being billed as “a thank u to them fans” after the one-two release of Grande’s Sweetener and thank u, next. Monét, who has writing credits on both, has been working with Grande behind-the-scenes for a while now, first popping up on songs for 2013’s Yours Truly.

“Monopoly” is bouncy, an extended flex based around the board game of the same time. It also has Grande and Monét both singing “I like women and men,” so make of that what you will! The track comes attached to a video that’s as off-the-cuff as the song itself, stitched together footage of Grande and Monét.

Watch and listen below.

“Monopoly” is out now via Republic.