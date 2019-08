Back in June, Thom Yorke released ANIMA, his first solo LP since 2014’s Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes. Last year, he scored Luca Guadagnino’s remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 cult horror classic Suspiria. And today, the Radiohead frontman shared an EP of remixes for ANIMA cut “Not The News.” The EP features different versions of the song by Mark Pritchard, Extendo, Clark, and Equiknoxx with Time Cow and Gavsborg. Check out tracks from the EP below.