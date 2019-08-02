Bibio – “Spruce Tops”

Bibio, the English merchant of chill born Stephen James Wilkinson, may actually not ever chill. Dude has been churning out new music at an impressive clip lately, with three LPs and four EPs since 2016. His latest full-length, Ribbons, dropped less than four months ago, and this week he’s already released another new song into the world, a floating organic instrumental called “Spruce Tops.”

The new song is the B-side to a single headlined by Ribbons track “The Art Of Living.” It’s tremendously pretty, and it really does evoke soaring above the tree line, soaking up the natural beauty. Listen below.

“The Art Of Living” b/w “Spruce Tops” is out now. Purchase it here.