Tove Lo – “Bad As The Boys” (Feat. Alma)

A few months ago, the raunchy Swedish pop star announced plans to follow up her 2017 album Blue Lips with another one called Sunshine Kitty, and she shared the track “Glad He’s Gone.” Today, Tove Lo has announced all the details of Sunshine Kitty, which will be out next month. And she’s also shared “Bad As The Boys,” a new collaboration with the Finnish pop star Alma.

On “Bad As The Boys,” Tove Lo and Alma sing about falling for a girl and learning that cold-hearted callousness is a gender-neutral trait: “Love hurts when it’s fire, she’s a liar / Love hurts when you’re fingering but she kiss him.” It’s a sticky, precision-engineered pop song from an artist who has already made a whole lot of those.

Sunshine Kitty, which will arrive in less than a month, will also feature a few other guests, including Kylie Minogue, Doja Cat, and Jax Jones. On Instagram, Tove Lo writes that the album is “filled with songs about naive love, teen crushes, future fears and being a vulnerable weirdo.” Below, listen to “Bad As The Boys” and check out the Sunshine Kitty tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Gritty Pretty (Intro)”

02 “Glad He’s Gone”

03 “Bad As The Boys” (Feat. Alma)

04 “Sweettalk My Heart”

05 “Stay Over”

06 “Are U Gonna Tell Her?” (Feat. MC Zaac)

07 “Jacques” (Feat. Jax Jones)

08 “Mateo”

09 “Come Undone”

10 “Equally Lost” (Feat. Doja Cat)

11 “Really Don’t Like U” (Feat. Kylie Minogue)

12 “Shifted”

13 “Mistaken”

14 “Anywhere U Go”

Sunshine Kitty is out 9/20, and you can pre-order it here.