Peaky Blinders Announces Music Festival

Dowwwn’t faahhhck with the Paykay Bloyndas! But dewwwww gow to the Paykay Bloyndas’ mewwwwwsic festavoo!

Peaky Blinders, the British show about a Birmingham crime family in the ’20s, is one of the most watchable things that Netflix has to offer, even if the accents are so thick that many of us have to watch it with the subtitles on. The new season of the show is set to begin on the BBC later this summer, which means we Americans will hopefully get to see it before the end of the year. And if we’re willing to spring for plane tickets, we’ll be able to go to a Peaky Blinders-themed music festival, too.

The BBC reports that the Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival is coming to Birmingham 9/14-15. The word “legitimate” is in the name because somebody tried to throw an unofficial Peaky Blinders fest last year, and apparently people hated it. Show creator Steven Knight says, “I wanted to put together a festival sanctioned by us but not to comment on anybody else’s attempt.”

The lineup for the Peaky Blinders fest is set to include Anna Calvi, who is scoring the show’s new season. It’ll also feature people like Primal Scream, Slaves, Nadine Shah, and a DJ set from the Streets’ Mike Skinner. If we’re lucky, maybe it’ll also have Tom Hardy wandering onstage to mumble unintelligibly for a few minutes. You can find out more info on it here.